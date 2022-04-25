By Ian McConnell

HIGHLAND Coast Hotels has added the 14-room Plockton Inn, which it describes as a “coastal hideaway”, to its portfolio with the purchase of the property from Kenny Gollan.

This acquisition follows the purchase of four hotels by Highland Coast Hotels last year. The group was founded in spring 2021 to invest in and develop hotels in the region.

Highland Coast Hotels chairman, David Whiteford said: “We are absolutely delighted to be acquiring The Plockton Inn, one of the West Coast’s best-loved hotels. It’s a daunting prospect to be picking up the baton from Kenny and Mary Gollan and Susan Trowbridge, who have nurtured and developed the hotel into such a landmark in this beautiful part of the world.”

Mr Gollan, who has owned the hotel for a quarter-century, said: “After 25 years of ownership of the Plockton Inn, Mary, Susan and I are very sad to be handing over our wonderful hotel after all these years. It has been a source of huge satisfaction and pride to us, and we will be forever grateful for the unstinting support we have received from the local community, and our many regular guests from further afield.”

 