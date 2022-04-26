LIDL has announced that it is to offer a payment for members of the public who help identifying sites for new stores across Scotland.

The discounter, which is investing £1.3 billion in its expansion across 2021 and 2022, has said that it is offering a finder’s fee to members of the public who successfully identify suitable sites for new Lidl stores.

The fee is either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

Since the beginning of 2022, Lidl has already opened 23 new stores across the UK, including stores in Bellshill, Blairgowrie and Edinburgh Straiton.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer said at Lidl GB said: “We know that the majority of Scottish shoppers still love doing their shopping in person and we are as committed as ever to opening new stores and enhancing our existing ones.

“We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years.

“But there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store. We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help up us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

Members of the public who know of potential sites are encouraged to check details against Lidl’s site requirements and contact the supermarket’s property team with further details.

The latest list includes the following locations across Scotland:

Glasgow:

Baillieston

Cathcart

Crookston

Drumchapel

Ibrox

Merchant City

Springburn

Summerston

North Lanarkshire:

Cumbernauld North

Cumbernauld South

Moodiesburn

Wishaw

Aberdeenshire:

Garthdee

Mastrick (relocation)

Banchory

Banff

Ellon

Stonehaven

Westhill

Ayrshire:

Ayr South

Cumnock

Irvine

Kilmarnock

Largs

Dundee:

Dundee City Centre

Broughty Ferry

Edinburgh:

Barnton/Davidson Mains

City Centre

Colinton/Currie

Gilmerton

Jewel/Newcraighall

Liberton

Meadowbank

Morningside

Murrayfield

Newington/Mayfield

Nicolson St

Oxgangs

Portobello

Falkirk:

Bo’Ness

Denny

Polmont

Stenhousemuir

Fife:

Dunfermline North

Dunfermline South

Kirkcaldy North

Kirkcaldy East

Leven

St Andrews

