Ayrshire's Buzzworks Holdings has expanded its East Coast presence with the acquisition of three new venues.
The independent bar and restaurant operator has taken over the operations of Herringbone which includes sites in North Berwick, Edinburgh's Goldenacre, and a third soon to open in Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh. It takes Kilmarnock-headquartered Buzzworks' overall protfolio to 17 venues, including five outside its native West of Scotland.
“Branching out the business to the East Coast has been an exciting journey so far, with two fantastic venues in Scotts South Queensferry and The Bridge Inn Linlithgow already in place," managing direcotr Kenny Blair said.
“We see the addition of Herringbone to our portfolio as the perfect fit, due to our commitment to creating fabulous venues that offer delicious food, great drinks and outstanding service – which Herringbone already provides to its customers on a daily basis."
Ash Bairstow, managing director at Herringbone, added: “Joining Buzzworks will allow the team to develop further as we expand the Herringbone brand with a third venue this year and more to come and we’re proud to become part of such a forward thinking, people focussed business like Buzzworks."
