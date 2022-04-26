A NEW hotel opportunity in the north of Scotland for £10,000 has been announced by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.

The firm has been instructed to sell a vacant hotel development on Mid Street, Fraserburgh, on a leasehold basis.

The agent said it is an "excellent opportunity to lease a new hotel development which requires minimum upfront capital, in a picturesque Scottish coastal town".

Fraserburgh a fishing port in Scotland which lies at the far north east corner of Aberdeenshire, around 40 miles north of Aberdeen.

Chrsitie said the seaside town is "also regarded as a hidden treasure along the Scottish coastline", home to a castle and Scotland’s first lighthouse which now forms part of the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

The hotel is centrally located in the town and set in a terraced property, spread over four floors.

Previously the John Trail Bookshop, the site was acquired in 2020 and has been refurbished and converted into a hotel.

The property features 11 bedrooms, a fully fitted kitchen and café and reception area which can accommodate around 20 covers. The bedrooms are unfurnished at present, offering the new tenant the opportunity to add their own touch.

The owners are currently developing phase two of the project in the adjacent former Clydesdale Bank (a category B Listed building) with an anticipated completion date of spring 2023.

This will add a further five ensuite bedrooms, including some very large double aspect rooms, with lift access, a new 42 cover restaurant and a large bar/bistro in the former banking hall. The development of phase two will not affect the trading of phase one.

Tony Spence, of Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a unique opportunity to lease a newly developed hotel within the town centre of Fraserburgh. The property would be well-suited to an experienced owner-operator or couple, with the fully fitted commercial kitchen allowing the new operators to also trade via a cafe/restaurant operation on the ground floor.”

The vacant hotel opportunity is on the market at £10,000 for the leasehold going concern.

