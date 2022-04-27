NORTH Sea-focused Viaro Energy has recruited an industry heavy hitter with deals experience to its management team as it underlined its growth ambitions.
Viaro said Daniel Jankes has become the company’s General Counsel after spending 11 years at Shetland oil pioneer Hurricane Energy.
Viaro noted that for the majority of his tenure at London-listed Hurricane Mr Jankes was was both Company Secretary and General Counsel, with wide-ranging involvement in fundraisings, corporate governance, regulatory liaison and acquisitions and disposals work work.
Viaro chief executive Franceso Mazzagatti said Mr Jankes’s longstanding experience of helping to establish a production business operating on the UK Continental Shelf would be hugely helpful to the company.
He added: “I look forward to working with him as we look to grow the business further.”
Viaro became a significant force in the North Sea after buying the RockRose Energy group and SSE’s operations in the area in 2020, in deals worth around £370 million in total.
Earlier this month the company underlined its appetite for further North Sea acquisitions after appointing Lieutenant-General Sir Simon Mayall and oil and gas sector veteran Orlando Vaca as directors.
Mr Mazzagatti took Viaro into the North Sea exploration and production business after the group developed significant oil and petrochemicals trading operations.
Before joining Hurricane Mr Jankes was at law firm Wedlake Bell. He trained as a solicitor in South Africa.
Hurricane has made finds in an under-explored area West of Shetland and started production from the Lancaster field in 2019.
Following problems with a well on Lancaster the Surrey-based firm cut estimates of the size of the field and other discoveries.
