By Scott Wright
AG Barr chief executive Roger White has received an 82 per cent rise in pay in a year that saw the soft-drinks giant achieve profits in excess of pre-Covid levels.
Mr White, who has led the Irn-Bru maker since 2004, was paid a total of £1.29 million for the year ended January 30, 2022, with his remuneration including a salary of £487,000 and a bonus of £599,000. He had been paid a total of £710,000 the year before, which coincided with the start of the pandemic and did not include a bonus.
Details of Mr White’s pay for the period ended January 30 were disclosed in the remuneration report of the latest annual report from AG Barr, which was published by the Cumbernauld-based company yesterday.
AG Barr, which can trace its roots back to 1875, reported a profit before tax of £41.5m for the 53 weeks ended January 30, up 26.5% on the year before, on revenue up 18.3% to £268.6m.
The company had made a profit of £37.4m in the 52 weeks ended January 25, 2020, the year before the pandemic took hold.
Barr notes in the remuneration report that its executive directors had been “set stretching targets for profit before tax, which account for 80% of bonus opportunity for each sector”. The target range for profit before tax had been set at £31m to £36m, meaning the profit achieved was £5.5m above the maximum bonus target.
Reporting its latest results on March 29, AG Barr said all core brands had grown above pre-Covid levels during the accounting period, supported by investment and innovation, with a particular focus on the energy drinks category.
It also noted further progress had been made in establishing Funkin as the leading cocktail brand in the take home and hospitality sectors.
Mr White said the company and its brands had “once again proven their resilience in uncertain and often challenging circumstances”, amid the continued pandemic, adding that the momentum had carried over into the early weeks of the current financial year.
He noted, however, that AG Barr was facing “significant inflationary pressures” that had led it to announce price hikes “across the board” for its trade customers in February. Speaking to The Herald, Mr White said the company had tried to “carry as much of the pain” as it could in terms of costs, but reached the stage where it had to pass price rises on to its customers.
He said Barr had been taking steps to reduce rising overheads through “cost controls, belt tightening, efficiency gains and value optimisation”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here