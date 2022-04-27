By Scott Wright
THE British Business Bank has hired a senior figure from the Scottish business scene to head its operation in Scotland.
Barry McCulloch has joined the government-owned development bank from the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland, where he had been head of policy.
Mr McCulloch had spent nearly a decade in the policy division of the organisation, working with entrepreneurs, smaller businesses and a range of other stakeholders.
At the British Business Bank he takes over from Ian Mitchelmore, who is stepping down to retire.
Mr McCulloch said: “The British Business Bank has an important role to play in helping smaller businesses to grow and prosper – particularly in Scotland where 99 per cent of our businesses are small and medium sized enterprises.
“Access to finance is critical to economic recovery especially as the nation’s smaller businesses face into external challenges including rising inflation, labour shortages and the lasting effects of the global pandemic.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with Scotland’s small business community, by providing them with access to independent and impartial information on the different types of finance available and reducing some of the imbalances that exist in access to finance across the UK.”
Mark Sterritt, UK network director, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Barry is a great addition to the UK network team, bringing a wealth of knowledge and first-hand experience of Scotland’s business landscape.
“He will help drive the bank’s operations in Scotland and will be a key representative of the bank on the ground.
“There is a great deal of potential for growth and further development among Scotland’s smaller businesses – we look forward to working with Barry to help entrepreneurs and founders to realise that ambition through improved access to finance.”
