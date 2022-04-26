The director of music at one of Scotland’s leading independent schools has been dismissed following a probe into allegations of inappropriate communication with a pupil.
St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen said it had terminated Peter Parfitt’s contract after completing a “substantial internal investigation”.
Bosses stressed due diligence was carried out when Mr Parfitt was appointed as director of music in 2007. They also confirmed that references, along with satisfactory enhanced disclosure, were obtained from his previous employer.
It is understood police were kept informed about the investigation.
A spokeswoman for the school said: “At St Margaret’s we are committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for our pupils, and the school takes any concerns brought to them very seriously.
“After a substantial internal investigation, the director of music, Mr Parfitt, has been dismissed and the relevant regulatory bodies have been informed.
“At St Margaret’s we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and teaching, and our absolute priority is the well-being of our pupils.”
According to the website of the Aberdeen Bach Choir (ABC), where he was appointed musical director in 2010, Mr Parfitt previously held teaching posts in Winchester, and positions as director of music at schools in Hampshire, London and East Sussex.
He has also directed a number of choral and operatic societies, and appeared with many others as a soloist.
He is an external examiner for the Oxford and Cambridge examinations board and the Scottish Qualifications Authority.
Mr Parfitt served for twelve years with HM Royal Naval Reserves, where he specialised in submarine data communications.
Founded in 1846, St Margaret’s is the oldest all-through girls’ school in Scotland. Its website states that it offers a "supportive and welcoming environment, where we strive to support each girl to achieve her potential in both the curricular and extra-curricular life of the school".
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. The Herald has also attempted to reach Mr Parfitt for comment through the ABC website.
