Independent bar and restaurant group Buzzworks Holdings has continued its expansion drive with the acquisition of Herringbone as it battles back from two years of Covid-hampered trading.

The deal comes less than three months after its last new opening and adds three east coast venues to the Buzzworks portfolio, taking the total outside its heartland in the west of Scotland to five. The Kilmarnock-based group launched its first east coast venture in September 2018 with the opening of its flagship Scotts restaurant at Port Edgar Marina in South Queensferry.

Previously owned by Martin and Valerie Naylor, Herringbone began trading in North Berwick in August 2014 with the opening of its first eponymous venue. This was followed by a second in May 2017 in Edinburgh’s Goldenacre.

The company employs approximately 50 people across the two sites, with a third venue due to open later this year after refurbishments are completed at the site in Edinburgh’s Royal Terrace Gardens. This is expected to create a further 20 jobs, with all staff remaining in place under Herringbone managing director Ash Bairstow.

Buzzworks managing director Kenny Blair

Owned by the family of managing director Kenny Blair, Buzzworks was set up in 2002 with the opening of Elliots, now known as Vic’s & The Vine, in Prestwick. It now has a total of 17 sites employing more than 550 people.

“Branching out the business to the east coast has been an exciting journey so far, with two fantastic venues in Scotts South Queensferry and the Bridge Inn Linlithgow already in place,” Mr Blair said.

“We see the addition of Herringbone to our portfolio as the perfect fit, due to our commitment to creating fabulous venues that offer delicious food, great drinks and outstanding service – which Herringbone already provides to its customers on a daily basis.”

He added: “This is another great step forward in our continued growth strategy as we branch out from the west of Scotland.

“The venues will not only continue to provide an excellent bar and food experience to complement the area, but with a further 20 jobs being created, it’s an ideal opportunity for those keen to work for a forward-thinking hospitality operator that provides both industry-leading training and benefits for its team.”

Mr Bairstow said staff at Herringbone were “delighted” with the deal and the start of a new chapter for the business.

“Joining Buzzworks will allow the team to develop further as we expand the Herringbone brand with a third venue this year and more to come and we’re proud to become part of such a forward-thinking, people-focussed business like Buzzworks,” he said.

“I know the previous owners Val and Martin will join me in thanking all of the Herringbone team, old and new, for their hard work as the business looks forward to developing further alongside Buzzworks in the future.”

In addition to the Bridge Inn, the Vic & The Vine, its new Herringbone venues and its Scotts restaurants in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, Buzzworks also operates Lido restaurants in Prestwick and Troon, the Tree House in Ayr, the Long House and the Duke in Kilmarnock, the Mill House in Stewarton, the Corner House in Kilwinning, and the Coach House in Bridge of Weir.

Its newest venture, live music bar the Fox in Troon, opened earlier this year at the site of the former Papi Milano restaurant in West Portland Street. The redeveloped venue has capacity for up to 160 patrons.

In February, the group announced plans to open its fourth Scotts restaurant at the new Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre. Buzzworks is said to be investing a seven-figure sum in the new 150-cover venue, which is due to open by the end of this year.

Mr Blair runs the business along with his brother Colin, the company’s chairman, and sister Alison in the role of operations director.