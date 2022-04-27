A SCOTTISH builder has been appointed to take forward the first phase in a huge homes development in Edinburgh.

The Western Harbour housing development at Leith has taken a significant step forward with the news that CCG Group, one of Scotland’s largest privately-owned construction and manufacturing companies, has committed to developing the first phase of the 938-home development.

A total of 118 homes for private sale are set to be delivered with construction starting in summer 2022 and completion phased over the first six months of 2024.

The homes will be a mix of one, two and three bedrooms, next to the Harbour Point and Gateway development by Forth Ports and Rettie & Co, completed in 2019, and will be released to the market by CCG’s own private housing company, CCG Homes Ltd.

The development is adjacent to the recently completed Victoria Primary School and Nursery and will benefit from the soon to completed Tram terminal.

Carole Cran, chief financial officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: “Today’s news marks an important next chapter in the development of Western Harbour and I am very pleased that CCG are bringing these much needed sustainably built homes to Leith.

“In parallel the Port of Leith is transitioning to be Scotland’s premier renewables hub, with new green jobs and skills, as we re-industrialise this historic and important part of Scotland.”

David Wylie, managing director CCG Group, said: “I am delighted that CCG has secured Western Harbour in what will be a fantastic new development of low carbon homes in Newhaven.

“The extent of regeneration in the district and the wider area of Granton is significant and we are playing a key role in its delivery with over 900 mixed-tenure homes set to be created to a low carbon or net zero standard over the next four years.

“The private housing arm of our group, CCG Homes, has very successfully sold over 200 homes in Glasgow and the west since 2019 so to be able to grow the company’s portfolio in the city of Edinburgh presents an exciting opportunity for CCG Homes and the wider Group and I look forward to works commencing on-site this summer.”

Matthew Benson, director of Rettie & Co, said: “It’s fantastic news that a developer of the strength and calibre of CCG is coming to Western Harbour. The homes they will deliver can only add to the quality of what is already a sought-after location.”