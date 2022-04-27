THE first apartments at a new development in East Lothian are to launch next week.

Dundas Estates is unveiling the first phase of one, two and three-bedroom apartments at its 140-home Wireworks development on the banks of the River Esk in Musselburgh on Monday.

The Livingston-based firm is also committing up to £400,000 in section 75 contributions, which will be invested into schooling and infrastructure and building 11 affordable homes.

Craig Fairfoull, of Dundas Estates, said: “The Wireworks is one of our most exciting projects to date, regenerating a massive area of vacant land that was a real eyesore on the local community into beautiful, high spec apartments to help quell demand in the area.

“Musselburgh has many positive attributes that has understandably led to it becoming a highly sought-after area to live."

With reservations being taken by property specialists Rettie & Co, prices range from £184,995 to £339,995.

Mr Fairfoull added: “The development will appeal to a range of buyers, from first timers to retirees and we’ve already seen high levels of interest.

“Given the popularity of the development so far, we would like to urge interested buyers to get in touch as soon as possible so they don’t miss out on securing their dream home.”

Dundas Estates, through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, acquired the site after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former Brunton Wireworks site and neighbouring land in 2008.

