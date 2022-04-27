THE first apartments at a new development in East Lothian are to launch next week.
Dundas Estates is unveiling the first phase of one, two and three-bedroom apartments at its 140-home Wireworks development on the banks of the River Esk in Musselburgh on Monday.
The Livingston-based firm is also committing up to £400,000 in section 75 contributions, which will be invested into schooling and infrastructure and building 11 affordable homes.
Craig Fairfoull, of Dundas Estates, said: “The Wireworks is one of our most exciting projects to date, regenerating a massive area of vacant land that was a real eyesore on the local community into beautiful, high spec apartments to help quell demand in the area.
“Musselburgh has many positive attributes that has understandably led to it becoming a highly sought-after area to live."
With reservations being taken by property specialists Rettie & Co, prices range from £184,995 to £339,995.
Mr Fairfoull added: “The development will appeal to a range of buyers, from first timers to retirees and we’ve already seen high levels of interest.
“Given the popularity of the development so far, we would like to urge interested buyers to get in touch as soon as possible so they don’t miss out on securing their dream home.”
Dundas Estates, through a partnership with Tesco, East Lothian Council and NHS Lothian, acquired the site after receiving planning permission to regenerate the former Brunton Wireworks site and neighbouring land in 2008.
Banking giant warns on 'uncertain' economic outlook as profits fall
LLOYDS Banking Group has warned the outlook for the UK economy “remains uncertain” amid the “persistency and impact of higher inflation” as it reported a fall in profits for the first quarter of the year.
The Bank of Scotland owner this morning reported a 14 per cent fall in statutory profit before tax to £1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, higher than the £1.4bn forecast by analysts.
Glasgow developer appointed to deliver first of 900 Edinburgh homes
A SCOTTISH builder has been appointed to take forward the first phase in a huge homes development in Edinburgh.
The Western Harbour housing development at Leith has taken a significant step forward with the news that CCG Group, one of Scotland’s largest privately-owned construction and manufacturing companies, has committed to developing the first phase of the 938-home development.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here