SCOTLAND is to host what is described as “the largest international seafood conference of its kind” in 2024.

The Global Seafood Alliance shared news of the bid win with Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, as she visited Scottish seafood producers at the Scottish Pavilion at Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona.

The responsible seafood conference, which has never been held in the UK before, will be co-hosted by Seafood Scotland and the GSA and will be attended by leaders from across the global seafood sector, putting a spotlight on Scotland’s largest food export.

The multi-day event will include a conference with international speakers focusing on production, sustainability, innovation and market trends alongside delegate visits across Scotland to learn more about, and from, our world-leading seafood industry.

Ms Gougeon said: “Scotland’s seafood industry is a major success story, producing world-class, nutritious, low-carbon food that is enjoyed at home and abroad, with exports increasing by a £144 million compared to 2020 and contributing £1.3 billion to the Scottish economy annually in GVA.

“At the same time, our world-leading sustainable fisheries management plans demonstrate our commitment to supporting a resilient seafood sector which provides important employment opportunities across our coastal communities.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in bringing the conference to Scotland and ensuring we have the opportunity to showcase our products to a key audience and sharing our expertise with international industry leaders.”

Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland said: “Scotland is one of the world’s most trusted seafood producing countries thanks to our investment in quality, innovation and sustainability. Whilst we’re a small nation, we produce over 60 species of seafood and export to over 120 countries globally.

The bid to host the conference was put together by Seafood Scotland who will work with the Scottish Government and other industry bodies to deliver the event with the Global Seafood Alliance.

Brian Perkins, of the GSA, said: “Scotland has a rich tradition in both aquaculture and wild-capture fisheries, and we see it as an ideal fit for GOAL 2024 given our organization’s growing involvement in wild-capture fisheries and rebrand from the Global Aquaculture Alliance to the Global Seafood Alliance in 2021.”

Ofgem launches review of local energy systems

ENERGY giants could lose control over local networks after regulators highlighted concerns that existing arrangements add unnecessary costs to customers and delay the transition to net zero.

Ofgem said it has launched a review into how the energy system is planned and operated locally to ensure Great Britain is ready for a huge increase in green, more affordable homegrown power.

Transport giant backs its bid for Stagecoach

BUS giant National Express has asserted its view that its proposed merger with Stagecoach represents “superior value creation opportunity” compared with bid tabled for the Scottish company by DWS, the German infrastructure specialist.

National Express and Stagecoach agreed terms on an all-share merger worth £1.9 billion in December last year. However, the deal then looked to have been scuppered when the Stagecoach board accepted a cash offer from DWS that valued the Perth-based transport company at £565 million.

