TSB has confirmed the appointment of Scottish retail banking veteran Robin Bulloch as its new chief executive.

Mr Bulloch, who has held leadership roles at Royal Bank of Scotland, Tesco Bank and Lloyds Banking Group in a career spanning more than four decades, succeeds Debbie Crosbie.

Fellow Scot Ms Crosbie left the bank in December to become chief executive of Nationwide. She formerly held senior roles with Clydesdale Bank.

The permanent appointment of Mr Bulloch as chief executive of TSB comes four month after he moved into the role on an interim basis. He had previously been chief customer officer at the bank, having joined TSB from Lloyds in 2019.

Glasgow-born Mr Bulloch said: “It’s a huge honour to be appointed TSB CEO and to have the opportunity to continue to work with the brilliant teams here to deliver our ambitious growth plans and our Money Confidence purpose for our customers.”

Mr Bulloch, who bega his banking career at 16, is a fellow of the Chartered Banker Institute, and previously served on its board and that of Scottish Financial Enterprise. He lives in Glasgow and is married with two daughters.

Nick Prettjohn, chairman of TSB, said: “This was a unanimous choice of both the TSB and Sabadell Boards. Robin is an outstanding leader with deep determination to give TSB customers the best possible experience. I have seen first-hand the impact he is having engaging and motivating our teams to deliver our Money Confidence purpose.”

 

 

 