By Scott Wright

AN online beer delivery company has revealed plans to establish new physical headquarters in Edinburgh, ahead of a recruitment drive later this year.

Beer52 declared it will invest a six-figure sum in the “Willy-Wonka-inspired” premises on Melville Crescent, which the company said will incorporate a microbrewery and yoga studio.

The plans were disclosed amid continuing growth at the company, which now has more than 200,000 subscribers and is looking to create 50 new roles – in functions such as customer services, marketing, logistics, human resources and finance. It currently has 100 people on the payroll.

Sister company Wine52 will also be based at the new premises, which will also feature a tasting room and space for collaboration and events.

Anouska Scott, head of people at Beer52 said: “Since its inception Beer52 has constantly pushed the envelope on what it means to be an innovator.

“With businesses of all sizes navigating what working life looks like in the wake of Covid-19, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of redefining what it means to be ‘in the office’.

“For our existing team of 100 staff, and the 50 new roles soon to join us, Beer52’s new Scottish HQ is a bricks-and-mortar pledge to our people, our investment in their development, and a fun interpretation of the weird and wonderful new world of work.”

Fraser Doherty, co-founder of Beer52, noted: “Beer52 has grown to be the world’s biggest beer subscription club, enabling substantial internal investment in our premises and people; setting us up for the next phase of growth in the coming months.”

Beer52 works, which was formed by Mr Doherty and James Brown in 2013, works with small brewers around the world including North Brewing Co, Oedipus, Buxton and To-Øl.