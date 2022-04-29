Two of the biggest Scottish names in UK logistics have joined forces to raise a quarter of a million pounds for three local charities.
Family-owned PD Stirling of Bellshill won an auction at the end of last year to name the "centenary cab" unveiled by Malcolm Group to mark its 100th year in operation. The event at the Donald Malcolm Memorial Ball raised £250,000 for the Beatson Cancer Charity, Accord Hospice and St Vincent's Hospice.
The Stirling family named the cab after Billy Stirling, their father, who died in 2019. The cab was officially unveiled at PD Stirling's new facility at the Mossend International Railfreight Park (MIRP) earlier this month.
The late Mr Stirling was the third generation of the 151-year-old haulage group. He is credited with successfully introducing the the business to rail the rail sector, resulting in the company's move to Mossend, near Bellshill, in 1981.
His son, David Stirling, is now managing director of the group.
“We are proud to have played our part in raising a substantial amount of money for such worthwhile charities, in doing so reinforcing the relationship between both our family businesses with a combined age of 252 years," he said.
Originating as a family-owned business in the 1920s, Linwood-based Malcolm began as a horse-and-cart enterprise collecting and preparing coal for door-to-door deliveries.
The late Donald Malcolm inherited the coal round business at the age of 12 following the death of his father, leaving school to take over the running of four carts and a lorry. By 1960, when the group has acquired by Grampian Holdings, it had expanded to 37 vehicles.
In 2002 Grampian Holdings was renamed Malcolm Group and fully listed on the London Stock Exchange. It was taken private again by the Malcolm family in 2005.
Chief executive Andrew Malcolm said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the UK logistics leading providers to join forces to raise money and awareness for such worthy charities.”
