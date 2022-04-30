By Ian McConnell

THE Cala Homes (West) housebuilding operation is moving its head office to the McLellan Works in Glasgow city centre, with the lease on its current Falkirk base coming to an end.

It said the move will “firm up its commitment to the city” and complement its new hybrid working model, while also “bringing the team closer to key sites and developments in the west of Scotland”.

The move will see Cala Homes (West) bring a head office workforce of around 100 into its new 5,700 sq ft city centre offices from its current base at Cairnlee House in Falkirk.

Cala Homes (West) said the relocation “shows the importance the city plays not only in [the] current business…but also [the] future business as [the] land team is actively seeking more city centre land acquisitions for future sites”.

Jim McIntyre, managing director of Cala Homes (West), said: “This move creates a real opportunity to strengthen our focus as a west of Scotland business.”

Dan Mead, at McLellan Works owner Bywater Properties, said: “Refurbishing the final spaces within the building has been made possible by Cala’s commitment and we look forward to announcing the final new tenants to complete the occupancy of our building soon.