A FLAGSHIP Glasgow office development has been sold in a deal worth around £215 million.
HFD Group, the Scottish property development company, has offloaded the city's largest single office at 177 Bothwell Street to Spanish investment firm Pontegadea, it was reported this week.
The deal, which signals a major vote of confidence in the Scottish office market, comes shortly before work is completed on the 315,000 square foot development, where HFD has pre-let space to blue chip tenants Virgin Money, BNP Paribas, AECOM, CBRE, and Transport Scotland.
Value of ‘Hollow Mountain’ hydro plant in Argyll underlined amid energy security drive
ENERGY giant Drax has underlined the value of its ‘hollow mountain’ energy storage facility in Argyll amid the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Drax said the Cruachan pumped storage facility along with hydro schemes on Scottish rivers had continued to play an important role in ensuring the security of energy supplies in recent weeks.
Edinburgh fund manager Circularity Capital raises €215m for specialist circular economy fund
AN Edinburgh-based asset manager has declared it has raised “the largest specialist circular economy private equity fund across the globe”.
Circularity Capital, which describes itself as a “circular economy growth investor”, has announced the oversubscribed final close of its second fund at €215 million (£181m) – noting this means its latest vehicle is three times the size of its £60m debut fund closed in 2018.
Leisure group continues expansion
AYRSHIRE'S Buzzworks Holdings has expanded its East Coast presence with the acquisition of three new venues.
The independent bar and restaurant operator has taken over the operations of Herringbone which includes sites in North Berwick, Edinburgh's Goldenacre, and a third soon to open in Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh.
Hotel in former bookshop comes to market for £10,000
A NEW hotel opportunity in the north of Scotland for £10,000 has been announced by specialist business property adviser Christie & Co.
The firm has been instructed to sell a vacant hotel development on Mid Street, Fraserburgh, on a leasehold basis.
