A Fife hotel resort has announced the appointment of a new executive chef to oversee the operations of its five restaurant venues.

Fairmont St Andrews is hailed the return of Ian Syme, who re-joins the team from a three-year stint as executive sous chef at Gleneagles Hotel.

Originally from Anstruther, Fife, Mr Syme previously spent almost three years at Fairmont St Andrews as executive sous chef, as well as a stint as head chef at the Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews around its rebrand in 2016.

Mr Syme joins ahead of the return of international tourism and the 150th Open coming to St Andrews this summer, with Fairmont St Andrews’ Kittocks and Torrance championship courses playing host to the qualifying rounds in June.

He plans to be heavily involved in all the hotel kitchens from breakfast to dinner, offering support and guidance and dedicating time daily to mentoring and development of the kitchen team.

Mr Syme said: “It is a fantastic time to be coming back to Fairmont St Andrews, ahead of what may be our busiest summer on record.

“I am so looking forward to seeing some familiar faces, and meeting some new ones, as we further develop our staff team and our fantastic food offering. I completely share Fairmont’s values in the training and developing of people making a start in the industry and look forward to bringing on some new culinary apprentices over time.

“Being back in St Andrews means I am that bit closer to our excellent local suppliers, too, such as our lobster fisherman who work in St Andrews Bay, which is right on our doorstep. My fondness for my home in Fife finds a way into all my cooking and the seafood we have here on the East Neuk, like lobster and turbot, is always a prominent feature.”

John Keating, general manager at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “It is a very warm welcome back to Chef Syme as he joins the team here at Fairmont St Andrews.

“We are so looking forward to his fresh take on development, training and enhancing our offering as we look ahead to what we hope will be a busy and successful season.”

Fairmont St Andrews is a 520-acre luxury hotel and estate located in the home of golf. It has two championship golf courses, as well as an extensive spa and wellness offering, family activities, and dining options, and it is claimed to have become "one of Scotland’s most iconic premium hotel resorts".

Ambitious growth plans for Glasgow’s SEC events venue

CONCERTS, events and conferences are back – with a gig by young star Sam Fender in March recording the highest-ever audience for a single show at The OVO Hydro, the chief executive of Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Peter Duthie, has said.

Speaking on yesterday’s Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey, Mr Duthie said that the 14,500-capacity Hydro, which was one of just five venues in the world to sell over one million tickets in 2019 – the last full year before Covid restrictions hit – was returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Financial distress eases but more pain to come

SIGNS of early financial distress across the Scottish business community levelled off during the first quarter of this year, but firms are being urged to prepare for tougher times ahead as consumers cut back amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Latest data from the Red Flag Alert published by Begbies Traynor shows a one per cent fall in "significant" or early-stage distress in Scotland between the final quarter of 2021 and the first three months of 2022.

