A SCOTTSH sour-beer maker has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the opening of a new pub in Edinburgh.

Vault City Brewing has revealed that it aims to raise £25,000 to help fund the development of The Porty Vault, based on Portobello High Street close to its brewery.

The small outlet has capacity to hold just 42 people, and would occupy a site formerly home to the Skylark bar. Vault says the new pub would serve more than 20 of its products, and include a food operation overseen by Darren Lim, a steakhouse specialist with more than 25 years’ experience gleaned working around the world.

The Porty Vault will be Vault City’s second bar in Edinburgh, joining The Wee Vault that opened in Haymarket in November.

Co-founder Steven Smith-Hay said: “This is one of our most exciting announcements yet and a big leap forward for Vault City.

“Our brewery is already in Portobello, we’re part of the community there and we always will be. We considered opening a brewery tap-room, but we felt that we could do more to support the local high street by transforming an existing site. Opening a new bar right here on home turf is a dream.

“We have already enjoyed great success with the Wee Vault and adding a new bar to the portfolio is a natural step. As with any part of the business, we will grow with demand, and there’s every possibility we could open bars in other locations around the country.

“We’ve received great feedback from our local community, supporters, and our customers, and I’m delighted to see that we’re already over a third of the way there with our funding goal. I can’t wait for more people to be able to join the modern sour beer revolution.”

Vault City is inviting beer fans to back the crowdfunding campaign with investments starting at £50. Rewards will increase in scale in accordance with how much is invested. Investors who put in £200, for example, will receiver £300 of bar vouchers in return; they will also receive a free limited-edition t-shirt, and an invitation to the launch event with a free tasting menu included.

Vault City beers are now stocked by more than 600 Tesco stores nationwide, and recently became the supermarket’s best-selling craft beer. The brewer reported turnover in excess of £1.8m in December, helping it to record gross profits of around £804,000.