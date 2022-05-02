Independent property firm Bowman Rebecchi has secured a contract to oversee the sale of 22 new homes in Gourock as it launches the estate agency business.

Set up in February 2020 as a commercial property enterprise, the Inverclyde firm has appointed Linda Swan as director of its new residential sales venture. Ms Swan joins from Blair & Bryden where she was senior estate agent, having previously worked at Greenock law firm Patten and Prentice as a conveyancing paralegal.

Bowman Rebecchi has been appointed to oversee sales of the McPherson Development in Gourock, which will provide 22 new three-bed homes in partnership with Globe Homes and City Gate Construction. Work on the development is set to begin this autumn, with the initial phase of homes due to be ready for occupancy in the spring of 2023.

“Securing the McPherson Development helps to give the business a strong springboard to launch, and we are delighted to be working alongside Globe Homes to sell these properties," director and co-founder Andrew Bowman said. “It is great to welcome a further private housing development to Inverclyde, where demand for new high-quality homes is high and we expect these properties to be very popular.

“This is a great example of the group collaborating, from architectural to estate agency, via the commercial arm of the business that supported the sale of the land. This is a solid model for us to grow and develop from for further clients.”

In addition to its commercial property interests - which provide provides lettings and sales services, portfolio management and maintenance work - Bowman Rebecchi acquired Castle Estates in 2021 in partnership with long-established Glasgow-headquartered Newton Lettings. Newton's managing director, Riccardo Giovanacci, will also play a key role in the new estate agency business.

He and Ms Swan will be responsible for growing the estate agency business across Inverclyde and the west of Scotland.

“Given the strength of the existing businesses, there are significant opportunities within residential sales for the Bowman Rebecchi group and I’m looking forward to supporting these,” she said.

“This is a fantastic new challenge for me and I’m excited to join as sales director of a progressive and ambitious team with a clear strategy to deliver on its current goals.”