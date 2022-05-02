Independent property firm Bowman Rebecchi has secured a contract to oversee the sale of 22 new homes in Gourock as it launches the estate agency business.
Set up in February 2020 as a commercial property enterprise, the Inverclyde firm has appointed Linda Swan as director of its new residential sales venture. Ms Swan joins from Blair & Bryden where she was senior estate agent, having previously worked at Greenock law firm Patten and Prentice as a conveyancing paralegal.
Bowman Rebecchi has been appointed to oversee sales of the McPherson Development in Gourock, which will provide 22 new three-bed homes in partnership with Globe Homes and City Gate Construction. Work on the development is set to begin this autumn, with the initial phase of homes due to be ready for occupancy in the spring of 2023.
READ MORE: Gourock property firm taps Glasgow expertise in move on residential market
“Securing the McPherson Development helps to give the business a strong springboard to launch, and we are delighted to be working alongside Globe Homes to sell these properties," director and co-founder Andrew Bowman said. “It is great to welcome a further private housing development to Inverclyde, where demand for new high-quality homes is high and we expect these properties to be very popular.
“This is a great example of the group collaborating, from architectural to estate agency, via the commercial arm of the business that supported the sale of the land. This is a solid model for us to grow and develop from for further clients.”
In addition to its commercial property interests - which provide provides lettings and sales services, portfolio management and maintenance work - Bowman Rebecchi acquired Castle Estates in 2021 in partnership with long-established Glasgow-headquartered Newton Lettings. Newton's managing director, Riccardo Giovanacci, will also play a key role in the new estate agency business.
READ MORE: Gourock firm acquires largest lettings specialist in Inverclyde
He and Ms Swan will be responsible for growing the estate agency business across Inverclyde and the west of Scotland.
“Given the strength of the existing businesses, there are significant opportunities within residential sales for the Bowman Rebecchi group and I’m looking forward to supporting these,” she said.
“This is a fantastic new challenge for me and I’m excited to join as sales director of a progressive and ambitious team with a clear strategy to deliver on its current goals.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here