A new family seafood restaurant and takeaway has opened near Glasgow today.

The Scallop’s Tale 30-seater restaurant is offering locally-sourced fresh seafood dishes and fish and "chip shop favourites".

The restaurant and takeaway menus have been devised by executive chef Stephen Pohler, who has experience at the Lisini Dalziel Park Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn, Crowne Plaza and the Radisson Red, in Glasgow.

Owner Dr Usman Qureshi said: “The bank holiday is the perfect time to open, where families can come out and enjoy a delicious seafood meal, or they can take away to enjoy in the comfort of their home.

“The restaurant is looking fantastic and the food even better and I look forward to welcoming diners to the Scallop’s Tale this weekend, and for years to come.”

Edinburgh brewer launches crowdfunding drive for pub

A SCOTTISH sour-beer maker has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the opening of a new pub in Edinburgh.

Vault City Brewing has revealed that it aims to raise £25,000 to help fund the development of The Porty Vault, based on Portobello High Street close to its brewery.

David Lonsdale: Vote can make a big difference to our town centres

THE conflict and resulting human misery in Ukraine these past two months has been truly awful and distressing to watch. A peaceful resolution cannot come soon enough.

The humanitarian response from people in this country and around the globe has been enormous, and retailers here have been playing their part in donating money and goods to help alleviate the human suffering.