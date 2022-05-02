A new family seafood restaurant and takeaway has opened near Glasgow today.
The Scallop’s Tale 30-seater restaurant is offering locally-sourced fresh seafood dishes and fish and "chip shop favourites".
The restaurant and takeaway menus have been devised by executive chef Stephen Pohler, who has experience at the Lisini Dalziel Park Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn, Crowne Plaza and the Radisson Red, in Glasgow.
Owner Dr Usman Qureshi said: “The bank holiday is the perfect time to open, where families can come out and enjoy a delicious seafood meal, or they can take away to enjoy in the comfort of their home.
“The restaurant is looking fantastic and the food even better and I look forward to welcoming diners to the Scallop’s Tale this weekend, and for years to come.”
