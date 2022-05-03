Farming
By Neale McQuistin
Harrison & Hetherington sold 125 clean cattle, 55 cast cows, five prime lambs, 1,145 prime hoggets and 328 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.
Forty-five prime bullocks sold to 300p/kg to average 268p (+2p), while 79 prime heifers peaked at 308p to average 266p (-13p). One young bull sold for £2,351 or 246p.
In the cast ring cows peaked at £2,110 and 237p to average 196p (-11p), while two bulls sold to £1,888 and 159p. In the sheep ring prime lambs peaked at £147 for Charollais and averaged 267p, while prime hoggets sold to £146 and 325p for Beltex to average £122 or 255p (+2p).
Cast sheep sold to £217 for Texel tups. Heavy ewes averaged £139 (-£6), while light ewes peaked at £153 for North Country Cheviots to average £91 (-£4). The firm also sold 21 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday to a top of 308p/kg to average 262p (-2p). Thirty-one beef-bred prime bullocks sold to 285p to average 256p (+11p).
Fifty-seven beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 290p to average 236p (-10p), while 31 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 229p and averaged 204p (-8p). In the cast ring 107 beef cows sold to 267p to average 187p (-13p), while 179 cast dairy cows peaked at 224p to average 157p (-3p). Eleven cast bulls sold up to 196p to average 172p (-13p).
Prime lambs (83) sold to £205 and 410p/kg to average 312p (-4p), while prime hoggs peaked at £162 and 332p/kg to average 258p (-4p).
Heavy lowland cast ewes (65) peaked at £220 for a Texel to average £116 (-£12), while 29 hill ewes sold to £122 for Jacobs to average £77 (-£6).
Lawrie and Symington sold 34 prime cattle and 57 cast cows at Lanark yesterday.
Twenty-two prime, beef-bred heifers sold to 303p/kg for a Limousin to average 280p (+2p), while four beef-bred bullocks peaked at 270p for a Limousin to average 250p (-20p). Seven prime dairy-bred cattle sold to 241p for a Limousin to average 235p (-6p).
Thirty-five cast beef cows averaged 190p (+1p), while 18 cast dairy cows averaged 169p (-10p).
There were also 1,476 prime hoggets and 512 cast sheep through Lanark yesterday.
Prime hoggs peaked at £148 and 323p to average 255p/kg (-18p).
Cast sheep sold to £290 for a Texel and averaged £115 (-£9) overall.
Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,176 prime hoggets 277 cast sheep and 60 Spring lambs at Ayr yesterday.
Top prices for hoggets were £150 or 308p/kg for different pens of Beltex.
The 301 Blackface hoggets averaged 263p (-5p) or £109 and peaked at £123.
Cast sheep peaked at £260 for a Texel, while Texel crosses sold to £195 and Mules to £130. Blackfaces topped at £108.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here