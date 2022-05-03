Celebrity chef Jimmy Lee is expanding his Hong Kong street food brand, Salt and Chilli Oriental, with the opening of a location in Hamilton.
Described as a "mash-up of east and west, old and new and salt and chilli", the new grab and go venture offers a taste of Hong Kong’s "frills-free street food".
Salt and Chilli Oriental Hamilton is the third Scottish location for the award-winning chef's growing brand, following Salt and Chilli in Glasgow's West End and Salt and Chilli Edinburgh within Bonnie and Wild Marketplace at St James Quarter.
Salt & Chilli Oriental Hamilton serves Cantonese street food that has been "reimagined, remastered, and given a playful twist, as well as comforting Chinese classics and fusion concoctions that combine traditional Hong Kong street food with a strong dose of modern Scottish attitude".
The grab-and-go venture, which opens today at 17 Gateside Street in the former Peters Restaurant location, is also a homecoming for Jimmy, who is originally from Hamilton.
Mr Lee said: "Hamilton is my hometown; I was born and raised here, attended St Johns and Hamilton Grammar School, so it's extra special for me to open my third location there.
"Our menu features delicious Hong Kong-style street snacks as well as comforting British-Cantonese cuisines that we all love and adore."
Mr Lee, who owns one of Glasgow's best known Cantonese restaurants, Lychee Oriental, is also a budding media personality and has appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu, as a judge alongside Prue Leith on Channel 4’s My Kitchen Rules and with Kirstie Allsopp on Kirstie's Handmade Christmas as well as presenting his popular STV cookery series, Julie and Jimmy's Hot Woks.
