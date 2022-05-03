By Ian McConnell
Glasgow Airport today has today welcomed the return of a “popular” service to Halifax in Nova Scotia.
It noted the route, operated WestJet, was returning for the first time since summer 2019.
The airport said that the service, comprising three flights per week in both directions, will “connect Scottish travellers to the Nova Scotian capital and the largest municipality in the Canadian province”.
Glasgow’s Airport operations director Ronald Leitch met passengers and crew arriving on the first inbound flight this morning as it touched down.
He said: “WestJet’s Halifax service was first launched back in May 2015 and since then has been a popular route with both our Scottish and Canadian passengers, so it is great to see it return."
John Weatherill, chief commercial officer of WestJet, said: “This is yet another positive step forward in both our overall recovery and in re-establishing Scotland’s vital North American connectivity.”
He added: "The past two and [a] half years have been incredibly challenging on these communities and these investments are critical to the greater travel and tourism industry’s recovery. We’re looking forward to reconnecting our guests with the places and people they love the most and appreciate their continued support as we work to restore our network to pre-pandemic levels.”
