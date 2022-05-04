By Scott Wright

LAW firm Brodies has announced details of an office move to Inverness while unveiling a raft of promotions.

The firm said it will relocate its Highlands office to Clava House in the city’s Cradlehall Business Park from its current base in Dingwall Business Park, which opened in 2017. It will be Brodies’ third investment in new premises in the last 12 months, following the opening of an office in London, and a move to a new base in Edinburgh at Capital Square early this year. Brodies will occupy the Inverness building alongside accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael.

The firm revealed details of the move along with a series of promotions. Susie Mountain and Sarah Lilley, based in Aberdeen and the Highlands, step up to partner level, while Ryan Bowie and Stuart Murray become the firm’s newest Glasgow-based partners for land and rural business, and projects.

Edinburgh-based tax specialist Bob Langridge and charities and third-sector expert Kenneth Pinkerton are also promoted to partner within their respected fields, as is English-qualified property disputes and telecommunications specialist Lucie Barnes.

Glasgow and Edinburgh-based insurance and risk lawyers Lynn Livesey and Ed Grundy are elevated to legal director and associate level, and Edinburgh-based renewables specialist Isabella van Green has become an associate.

Brodies’ managing partner Nick Scott said: “These latest investments in our people and our offices are reflective of the objectives that we set ourselves in our 2021-2024 strategic plans; to provide our clients with relevant, quality legal advice, and to deliver it in a way that would best facilitate collaboration, conversation and the sharing of knowledge. The breadth of skill and experience of those colleagues who step into new roles aligns with the demand we have seen from clients. I congratulate our colleagues and wish them all the best in their new roles.

“Moving our Highlands office to Inverness follows strong client activity across the region and continued growth of our locally-based team. Our new premises are modern and bright, providing an excellent space for our colleagues and clients to meet and work with each other in the Highland capital, in the years ahead.”