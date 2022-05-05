By Scott Wright

THE chief executive of Parsley Box was paid more than £200,000 during a tumultuous year that saw the firm float on the stock market before being confronted by supply-chain disruption and labour shortages.

Scottish entrepreneur Kevin Dorren, who joined the ready-meal delivery business in 2019, received a salary of £225,000 in 2021, according to the company’s annual report, published yesterday. The company plans to introduce a bonus scheme for this year and beyond.

Parsley Box, which targets the Baby Boomer generation, saw demand for its meals soar after the country was put into lockdown 2020, and was valued at £84m when it floated in March last year. But in the second half it struggled with supply-chain disruption and staff shortages, leading it to cut back on marketing spend and narrow its range to focus on core customers.

Last month, the company reported losses had widened to £9.7m in the year ended December 31 from £3.2m in 2020, though turnover grew by 4% to £25.5m. Mr Dorren said the business had “stabilised” since year-end, helped by a £6m cash injection from investors.

Mr Dorren said in the annual report: “In the year under review Parsley Box, along with many other UK food companies, faced and overcame a number of challenges and I am now pleased to report a strengthening business with many positive key markers for future success.”

Chairman Chris van der Kuyl added: “After a challenging 2021, the board anticipates that 2022 will be the beginning of a new chapter in the group’s development.”

Ms MacAulay, who had been chief product officer at Parsley Box since March 2021, stepped down as a director of the company on April 30.