By Scott Wright
THE chief executive of Parsley Box was paid more than £200,000 during a tumultuous year that saw the firm float on the stock market before being confronted by supply-chain disruption and labour shortages.
Scottish entrepreneur Kevin Dorren, who joined the ready-meal delivery business in 2019, received a salary of £225,000 in 2021, according to the company’s annual report, published yesterday. The company plans to introduce a bonus scheme for this year and beyond.
Parsley Box, which targets the Baby Boomer generation, saw demand for its meals soar after the country was put into lockdown 2020, and was valued at £84m when it floated in March last year. But in the second half it struggled with supply-chain disruption and staff shortages, leading it to cut back on marketing spend and narrow its range to focus on core customers.
Last month, the company reported losses had widened to £9.7m in the year ended December 31 from £3.2m in 2020, though turnover grew by 4% to £25.5m. Mr Dorren said the business had “stabilised” since year-end, helped by a £6m cash injection from investors.
Mr Dorren said in the annual report: “In the year under review Parsley Box, along with many other UK food companies, faced and overcame a number of challenges and I am now pleased to report a strengthening business with many positive key markers for future success.”
Chairman Chris van der Kuyl added: “After a challenging 2021, the board anticipates that 2022 will be the beginning of a new chapter in the group’s development.”
Ms MacAulay, who had been chief product officer at Parsley Box since March 2021, stepped down as a director of the company on April 30.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here