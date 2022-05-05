FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

Industry stalwart Alastair “Ally” Logan has retired after 44 years at Caledonian Marts, Stirling.

Mr Logan said: “I joined the navy straight from school, but after getting sea-sick on Loch Lomond in the first few weeks, I quickly decided a land-based career was more my thing.

“I started with the Cally as a 17-year-old trainee and here I am, 44 years later hanging up the gavel!

“It has been a real privilege to have the support of hundreds of loyal customers and to be entrusted to achieve the best value for their livestock week in, week out. One of the sales I am most proud of was when the Water Board engaged us for the dispersal sale of their entire 9,200 ewe sheep stock from Loch Katrine. There were five full-time shepherds involved and I really wanted to do my best for them.

“The Cally is in great hands going forward, I am delighted to see the recent investments in improved facilities and a team of keen young staff. I certainly won’t be a stranger to the Mart, but I do look forward to a bit more time with family and friends and of course on the golf course too.”

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 438 prime and cast sheep at its weekly sale at Newton Stewart yesterday.

There were 20 Spring lambs this week that sold to average 296p/kg. Top prices were £141 and 336p/kg for Texels.

The 265 prime hoggs were up 10p on the week to average 260p. Top prices were £140 for a Texel and 307p for Beltex. Cast sheep maintained recent rates when they peaked at £187 for a Zwartbles tup with ewes to £175 for Texels. Top price for Mules was £132 with top Blackfaces making £121.

C&D Auction Marts held its sale of primestock in Dumfries yesterday where prime cattle sold to 290p/kg for a Limousin heifer.

All classes of OTMs were easy to sell. Beef types peaked at £1,764 for an Aberdeen Angus bull and 224p for a Limousin cow to average 175p, while dairy types sold to £1,591 and 185p for Holsteins to average 157p overall.

There were also 13 new season lambs and 396 prime hoggs through Dumfries yesterday. The small offering of new season lambs sold to a top of £135.

Heavy hoggs (176) that were over 46kg sold to £127 and 273p to average 246p, while 143 hoggs in the 39kg to 45kg weight range peaked at £134 and 298p to average 277p (+3p). The 77 lighter hoggs sold to 293p.

Cast sheep peaked at £238 for two Texel rams and £168 for Suffolk ewes. Cross ewes made up to £130 and Blackfaces to £116.