ScottishPower and Storegga have formed a partnership to develop, build and operate green hydrogen production plants across Scotland.

The first project to be progressed will be the Cromarty Hydrogen Project, located just north of Inverness.

The project is designed to deliver up to 20 tonnes of green hydrogen per day from 2024 and has, subject to customer demand, the potential to scale to 300MW in a series of modular expansion phases.

It is claimed the move has the potential to transform industry and transportation in the Highland region.

It will displace existing fossil fuel sources and enable the supply of green hydrogen into the heating processes of distilleries, with additional potential application to other local manufacturing, food production, and industrial heating applications.

The Cromarty Hydrogen Project follows a successful feasibility study by ScottishPower and Storegga, undertaken in collaboration with major distillers Diageo, Glenmorangie, and Whyte & Mackay – all of which have operations in the Cromarty region.

How the hydrogen project works

As part of meeting ambitious carbon reduction targets set by one of Scotland’s most valuable exporting sectors, the use of green hydrogen will decarbonise production processes, helping make Scotland’s national drink greener.

Discussions on similar projects for other customers and industries are also under way.

Being “home-made”, green hydrogen has clear benefits in terms of security of energy supply, it is claimed.

As well as accelerating the potential for cleaner industrial heating processes, green hydrogen is poised to transform the heavy transport sector across the country, with clean fuel potentially powering vehicles such as refuse collection trucks, buses, and HGVs.

Green hydrogen is also a suitable alternative clean fuel for rail, air and shipping.

Barry Carruthers, hydrogen director at Glasgow-based ScottishPower, said: “This is a really exciting milestone in our ambitions to support the growth of green hydrogen production across the country and the decarbonisation of heavy industry.

"We can now get to work on turning plans on paper into tangible and deliverable projects that will transform industry in the Highlands – making a long and lasting difference for people, businesses and communities.”

The Cromarty Firth, focus of the first project that is expected to be followed by facilities across the country.

Andrew Brown, head of hydrogen at West Sussex headquartered Storegga, said: “The Cromarty Green Hydrogen Project is expected to be the UK’s largest green hydrogen facility when it commences operations in 2024, and is expected to rapidly expand thereafter.

“Storegga has been working with the distilling sector on the energy transition since 2014. In 2019, the Scotch Whisky Association’s Pathway to Net Zero report identified that hydrogen would play a key role in enabling Net Zero for the distilling sector. Phase 1 of the Cromarty Hydrogen Project is expected to be the first of many as we develop a broader green hydrogen manufacturing capacity in Scotland this decade.”

Shell triples profits to £7bn as rise in oil and gas prices fuels cost of living crisis

SHELL has almost tripled first quarter profits as the company feels the benefit of the surge in oil and gas prices that has left consumers facing huge increases in their energy bills.

The company made $9.1billion (£7.3bn) underlying profit in the three months to March 31 against $3.2bn in the same period last year.

​'World-first' app-based broadband provider to launch in Scotland

AN app-based broadband provider that believes its service is a “world first” is set to launch in Scotland after a £660,000 fundraising round backed by key investors.

Brillband said it aims to “make broadband more affordable” with the service that enables users to run their broadband service from their mobile phone or tablet device.