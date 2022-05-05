A Cumbernauld-based developer has broken ground on a new sustainable development in Airdrie.

McKernan Homes, managed by Peter McKernan, has been operating in Scotland since 1999 and said it has a "strong track-record of developing high-quality, sustainable housing".

The latest development, Stark’s Yard, Airdrie is being supported by a £2.8 million loan via Bank of Scotland’s Clean Growth Finance Initiative (CGFI), which provides discounted lending to help firms invest in sustainable projects.

It is the firm’s third project that has received support from the bank.

With backing now in place, the firm has started construction on the 17 four-bedroom detached houses. Each home will include industry leading insulation, high-quality windows to retain heat, solar panels on the roof and electric charging points.

The development has generated 30 jobs for local contractors and is expected to complete by the end of 2022.

In December last year, a £1.93m BoS funding package helped the firm complete the Cinema development in Dennistoun, East Glasgow which saw the build of 24 two-bedroom flats complete with solar panels and electric charging points.

The previous year, the business secured a £1.5m funding package which helped towards the build of 23 four-bedroom luxury villas in Airdrie, complete with roof solar panels and heat-retaining windows.

McKernan Homes is now planning to develop a further 105 new homes on three separate projects across Scotland’s Central Belt.

Peter McKernan, managing director at McKernan Homes, said: “The Scottish government has set out ambitious plans to reduce emissions in the built environment by at least 68% by 2030. And with thousands of construction companies in Scotland alone, we have a huge role to play. While COP26 is now complete, we know we need to act now if we’re going to do our part to drive down Scotland’s carbon footprint."

Grahame Andrew, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Following COP26, the impetus is on Scottish firms to adopt further sustainable changes and help the country on its path to Net Zero.

“McKernan Homes is an example of a Scottish firm that is driving the country’s green credentials, through numerous sustainable projects. We’re proud to have supported them once more with the new development in Airdrie which will make a positive impact on the lives of locals.

“We’ll continue to stand by firms like McKernan Homes as we look to build on our progress and continue to deliver a greener Scotland.”

Scottish shopping centre up for auction with £500,000 guide price

HOWGATE shopping centre in Falkirk has been put up for auction with a guide price of £500,000.

The 185,000 sq ft centre comprises 56 units and is among the lots at an Acuitus auction which will be livestreamed on May 18, with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.

​Scottish healthcare firm strikes deals potentially worth billions

AMPHISTA Therapeutics, a spin-out company from the University of Dundee, has signed collaboration agreements with two major global pharmaceutical companies that together could be worth more than $2 billion (£1.6bn).

The separate partnerships with Merck Healthcare and Bristol Myers Squibb come less than two months after Amphista completed the largest fundraising so far this year in Scotland's life sciences sector.