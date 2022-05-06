SALMON producer Scottish Sea Farms has been recognised for its efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive culture among its workers.
It was said that in doing so it is safeguarding the long-term viability of its remote farms and facilities.
The company was presented with the Economic Sustainability Award at the Aquaculture Awards 2022, held at the MacDonald Resort Aviemore, for the “significant advances made with regards to recruitment and retention”.
Tracy Bryant-Shaw, Scottish Sea Farms head of human resources and business support, said: “In 2020 we set ourselves the goal of becoming the employer of choice within our communities and sector, and we have been reviewing and revising our key policies ever since."
She said that "ensuring we are meeting the needs and wants of today’s employees is crucial if we are to continue recruiting and retaining the best people".
In Scottish Sea Farms’ second award win of the evening, Stephen Woods – farm manager at Charlotte’s Bay, Oban, and one of the company’s best performing farm managers – was named Finfish Farmer of the Year for his commitment to fish welfare.
Amongst the key changes introduced are enhanced maternity and paternity packages for all employees with one or more years’ service.
Sarah Last, Summer Isles farms manager and a new mother, said: “Knowing the company is choosing to support myself and others in our choice to start a family, at a level far above the normal government statutory rate, is incredible news.
“It’s supporting those who support the business and will hopefully encourage more women into the sector too.”
Scottish Sea Farms also trialled a scheme to help with the cost of childcare.
