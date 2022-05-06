An Edinburgh antiques dealer has bought one of the most famous names in Scottish furnishing with plans to bring the brand into a new chapter in 2022.

Based in Leith, Georgian Antiques already has the largest collection of Whytock & Reid pieces under one roof anywhere in the UK. This has been assembled by its owners, brothers Padraic and John Dixon, who have been dealing in antiques since 1978.

Whytock & Reid was founded in 1807 and until 2004 was the leading high-quality cabinetmaker of Scottish furniture in Edinburgh, renowned for its unique style, craftsmanship and sheer quality.

John Dixon said when given the opportunity to acquire the name of "possibly the most famous" maker of furniture in Scotland, the opportunity was too tempting to resist.

“Alongside furnishing the great palaces, castles and houses of Scotland, they also had a long and fruitful working partnership with notable architect and designer Sir Robert Lorimer," Mr Dixon said.

"They furnished the liners of the Clyde and the board rooms of St Andrew’s Square. One of the reasons we took the opportunity to buy the name was the company's long and illustrious history, including being one of only two companies in the world to hold a Royal Warrant continuously for over 150 years.”

From its beginning in 1807 Whytock & Reid developed a strong reputation and distinctive identity, receiving international recognition in the fields of upholstery, decoration, cabinetmaking and high-quality furniture.

Today, Whytock & Reid pieces are highly sought after and are increasing in rarity value. By owning the Whytock & Reid name, Georgian Antiques intends to honour the history and craftsmanship of these pieces by ensuring the name remains highly valued for many years to come.