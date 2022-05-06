By Scott Wright

A GLASGOW-based property company has received planning permission to expand a city business park that at various times has been home to a cotton mill, printworks, egg distribution factory and Fire Brigade storage facility since 1861.

Family-owned Spectrum Properties plans to breathe new life into the brownfield site in the south-east of the city with the development of five new business units for uses such as storage, distribution and general business operations.

Spectrum owns around 700 commercial properties, and in recent years moved into the residential market.

Managing director Bill Roddie, who established the firm that employs 75 people in 1988, said: “The new development in Broad Street, which is bounded by Fordneuk Street and the Camlachie Burn, stands directly across from our existing Broad Street Industrial Estate.

“So, we know the area exceptionally well, having developed two acres of the site as successful, fully tenanted commercial units in recent years.

“Equally, we are aware that there continues to be substantial underlying demand from business people for units of these dimensions and specification. Developments such as these are part of our contribution to the ongoing regeneration of Glasgow’s east end and we are confident that a significant number of jobs will be created when these units are occupied.”