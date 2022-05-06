A GLASGOW-based travel agent has been “inundated” with enquiries from Rangers fans seeking passage to Seville for the Europa League final later this month.

The Glasgow club booked its place in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18 after defeating RB Leipzig at Ibrox last night.

Barrhead Travel said it has been deluged with enquiries from supporters desperate to make the trip to Spain.

President Jacqueline Dobson said: “Overnight, we have been inundated with demand from Rangers fans looking to head to Seville to celebrate their team’s success. We’re drawing on all of our key suppliers to get the best value offers ready for those intending to travel. As demand is exceptionally high for Seville, we’re being creative with our packages and have offers available into the surrounding areas such as Malaga and Faro which will allow easy access into Seville.’

 “This is a momentous occasion for fans, so we anticipate that demand is only going to continue rising. We’re therefore looking at what else we can do for our customers: one possibility is chartering flights and we are currently pursuing this as an option.’

“Anyone looking to travel to Seville should ensure they book with a reputable travel agent to guarantee full financial protection and certainty on their booking.” 