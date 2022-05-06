SOCIAL enterprise Edinburgh Palette has lodged plans for a huge new sea front premises with business incubation and market facilities.

The charity behind St Margaret’s House, Ferry Road, and Stanley Street premises has to move with the planned redevelopment of its flagship site.

It includes creation of more creative workspace and associated uses to create a new community hub at West Shore Road, Granton.

The application is for full planning permission for mixed-use development comprising creative studio and business incubation space, workshop manufacturing and storage with ancillary retail, events space, indoor and outdoor food market, food outlets, leisure uses and associated landscaping, "utilising conversion and alterations to existing industrial unit and redevelopment of associated land".

The design statement for Edinburgh Palette includes an indoor events space with capacity for 500 people and "an external leisure use".

“This will provide a first of its kind welfare experience utilising traditional Finnish sauna principles and educating its guests on the health benefits of sauna,” it said.

McColl's collapses into administration

CONVENIENCE store chain McColl's has collapsed into administration, putting 16,000 jobs at risk.

McColl's said the company's lenders did not want to extend banking agreements that were keeping the business going.

Travel agent 'inundated' by demand from Rangers fans

A GLASGOW-based travel agent has been “inundated” with enquiries from Rangers fans seeking passage to Seville for the Europa League final later this month.

The Glasgow club booked its place in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18 after defeating RB Leipzig at Ibrox last night.

