A HOTEL sited 100 yards from the first tee of a golf course has come to market.

Drysdale and Company has been instructed to market the Robertson Arms Hotel in Carnwath. The Lanarkshire property, extended by the current owners, includes nine ensuite bedrooms and "extensive public accommodation" on the ground floor.

It has a lounge bar, bistro and function room which can cater for up to 60 guests.

The hotel sits across the road from Carnwath Golf Course, and the current owners, who are also the operators, plan to retire.

The agent said the sale presents a unique opportunity to acquire an established business, and would suit owner/operators or multiple hospitality operators who could run the business under management. An owners' flat is provided at first floor level.

Stuart Drysdale, director of Drysdale and Company, said: “The Robertson Hotel is very well known in the local area with custom from both local trade and passing traffic, benefitting from its prominent position on Main Street.

"The function room is popular for family events and functions, and the hotel has been maintained to an excellent standard throughout, so no immediate capital expenditure is required by an ingoing operator.”

He added: “We are delighted to be bringing this popular property to market. It’s another opportunity for us to demonstrate that we have the specialist skills needed to effectively assist hospitality owners looking to sell.”

The asking price is £450,000.