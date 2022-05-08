A transformation programme for a landmark Glasgow building was this week unveiled by its new owner.

The 14-storey Met Tower has been acquired by Bruntwood SciTech from property developer Osborne+Co for £16.2m. The £30m investment programme is aimed at turning the building, which has lain vacant since 2014, into a new hub for “tech and digital businesses”.

The former College of Building and Printing tower was covered with a huge “People Make Glasgow” graphics wrap for the 2014 Commonwealth Games and had earlier been earmarked as a potential hotel.

​Troubleshooter turns round gold mine

Within two months of Mr Day joining the Cononish operation, it was updating the City that technical issues with which it had been beset were resolved.

THE chief of Scotland's only commercial goldmine has hailed the turnaround of the facility's fortunes as it heads towards doubling production by the end of the year.

It comes after the mine north of Loch Lomond was shut down by Covid-19 in 2020, which also restricted access to specialist suppliers and consultants from overseas as well as recruitment and training of staff.

​Huge increase in profits at BP

The price increases have left millions of consumers in the UK facing huge increases in their energy bills. Picture: BP

BP has more than doubled first quarter profits to $6.2 billion (£5bn) from $2.6bn in a development that has fuelled renewed calls for a windfall tax on firms operating in the North Sea.

The results underline the scale of the benefit that firms have enjoyed following the surge in oil and gas prices that has been fuelled by the recovery from the pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Antiques dealers buy historic furniture name

John Dixon of Georgian Antiques. Picture: Gordon Terris

AN Edinburgh antiques dealer has bought one of the most famous names in Scottish furnishing with plans to bring the brand into a new chapter in 2022.

Based in Leith, Georgian Antiques already has the largest collection of Whytock & Reid pieces under one roof anywhere in the UK. This has been assembled by its owners, brothers Padraic and John Dixon, who have been dealing in antiques since 1978.

​Agent charters Seville flight for Rangers fans

The Glasgow club booked its place in the final against Eintracht Frankfurt after defeating RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

Barrhead Travel has this evening secured a chartered flight direct from Glasgow to Seville for Rangers fans to get to the Europa League final later this month.

The one-off return flight, which is priced from £849 per person, is being offered after supporters of the Light Blues “inundated” the agency with enquiries for travel to the Spanish city for the match on May 18.

Insight, opinion, analysis

Kristy Dorsey: Scottish accountancy firm moves into Ireland as expansion drive continues

Scott Wright: Huge pay for bosses leaves a bad taste as people worry about cost of living

Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Mr Rees-Mogg, in what world is Brexit in its entirety not an ‘act of self-harm?’

Mark Williamson: North Sea oil giants back in spotlight as windfall tax calls reignited

Ian McConnell on Friday: Astonishing response by Johnson to passport delays​

Brian Donnelly: Anger at Boris Johnson 'crazy' chicken price comment on GMB with Susanna Reid