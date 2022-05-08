A transformation programme for a landmark Glasgow building was this week unveiled by its new owner.
The 14-storey Met Tower has been acquired by Bruntwood SciTech from property developer Osborne+Co for £16.2m. The £30m investment programme is aimed at turning the building, which has lain vacant since 2014, into a new hub for “tech and digital businesses”.
The former College of Building and Printing tower was covered with a huge “People Make Glasgow” graphics wrap for the 2014 Commonwealth Games and had earlier been earmarked as a potential hotel.
Troubleshooter turns round gold mine
THE chief of Scotland's only commercial goldmine has hailed the turnaround of the facility's fortunes as it heads towards doubling production by the end of the year.
It comes after the mine north of Loch Lomond was shut down by Covid-19 in 2020, which also restricted access to specialist suppliers and consultants from overseas as well as recruitment and training of staff.
Huge increase in profits at BP
BP has more than doubled first quarter profits to $6.2 billion (£5bn) from $2.6bn in a development that has fuelled renewed calls for a windfall tax on firms operating in the North Sea.
The results underline the scale of the benefit that firms have enjoyed following the surge in oil and gas prices that has been fuelled by the recovery from the pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Antiques dealers buy historic furniture name
AN Edinburgh antiques dealer has bought one of the most famous names in Scottish furnishing with plans to bring the brand into a new chapter in 2022.
Based in Leith, Georgian Antiques already has the largest collection of Whytock & Reid pieces under one roof anywhere in the UK. This has been assembled by its owners, brothers Padraic and John Dixon, who have been dealing in antiques since 1978.
Agent charters Seville flight for Rangers fans
Barrhead Travel has this evening secured a chartered flight direct from Glasgow to Seville for Rangers fans to get to the Europa League final later this month.
The one-off return flight, which is priced from £849 per person, is being offered after supporters of the Light Blues “inundated” the agency with enquiries for travel to the Spanish city for the match on May 18.
Insight, opinion, analysis
Kristy Dorsey: Scottish accountancy firm moves into Ireland as expansion drive continues
Scott Wright: Huge pay for bosses leaves a bad taste as people worry about cost of living
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Mr Rees-Mogg, in what world is Brexit in its entirety not an ‘act of self-harm?’
Mark Williamson: North Sea oil giants back in spotlight as windfall tax calls reignited
Ian McConnell on Friday: Astonishing response by Johnson to passport delays
Brian Donnelly: Anger at Boris Johnson 'crazy' chicken price comment on GMB with Susanna Reid
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here