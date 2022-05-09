Hotel chain Travelodge, which operates 594 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain including 41 properties in Scotland, is looking to fill 40 positions immediately north of the Border ahead of what it describes as the “summer staycation season”.

Travelodge, which describes itself as the UK’s second-largest hotel chain, emphasised it was “an equal opportunities employer” and added that it “welcomes applications from all candidates, including Ukrainian refugees who need a fresh start and have a right to work in the UK”.

It said the 40 permanent positions in Scotland “are part of the company’s nationwide summer recruitment programme to fill 700 jobs in total across its UK estate and head office”.

The 40 positions in Scotland are in hotels in the following in Aberdeen, Dumfries, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Elgin, Fort William, Glasgow, Glenrothes, Helensburgh, Inverness, Livingston, Perth, and Stirling.