An Italian restaurant in Lanarkshire has been put on the market, with the owner set to retire.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Benkaz Ristorante Italiano in the small town of Shotts, in North Lanarkshire.

The restaurant has been owned by Lorraine Barrow for 13 years, and she is now looking to retire.

It is has created an excellent opportunity for a new owner to take on and grow what the agent said is an "already successful business".

The agent said the property, located about halfway between Edinburgh and Glasgow, has been refurbished and extended "to a high standard and would suit a variety of concepts although it trades exceptionally well as an Italian restaurant".

It features an entrance lobby area with a bar that leads on to the main dining area and extension. Externally, there is a small seating area for up to 10 covers and a car park to the rear for five cars.

Tony Spence, hospitality business gent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “Our client, Lorraine has owned Benkaz since 2009 but has now reluctantly decided to sell to focus on other business interests, meaning an excellent opportunity has become available to purchase a popular restaurant located in the town centre of Shotts.

“The restaurant is well known for its freshly prepared chicken, beef, pizza and pasta dishes and boasts great reviews via Google and TripAdvisor.

"It has also built a great following on Facebook however, there is plenty of potential for a new owner to come in and introduce a different concept.”

Benkaz Ristorante Italiano is on the market at offers over £350,000 for the freehold going concern.

Hotel company recruiting across Scotland

Hotel chain Travelodge, which operates 594 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain including 41 properties in Scotland, is looking to fill 40 positions immediately north of the Border ahead of what it describes as the “summer staycation season”.

Travelodge, which describes itself as the UK’s second-largest hotel chain, emphasised it was “an equal opportunities employer” and added that it “welcomes applications from all candidates, including Ukrainian refugees who need a fresh start and have a right to work in the UK”.

​Scotland ranks highly in UK growth table

SCOTLAND last month recorded the third-fastest economic growth among the 12 UK nations and regions, behind only London and south-west England, a survey published today reveals.

The purchasing managers’ index report, covering the private sector economy, shows Scotland achieved its fastest growth in 11 months in April.

​