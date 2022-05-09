The Glasgow Business Awards, hosted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, is returning for its 24th year with a black-tie ceremony later this year.

With Royal Bank of Scotland as main sponsor, and The Herald as media partner, the awards will once again shine a light on the successes of the city’s business community from the past 12 months.

Entries are now open for the 13 competitive categories which will champion various business characteristics from innovation, communications and international trade to community wealth and sustainability.

Alongside the individual categories, what will be the most prestigious accolade on the night on Thursday 6 October, Royal Bank of Scotland’s Award for Most Outstanding Business, will be presented to one of the winners of the competitive categories.

Glasgow’s Favourite Business, sponsored by The Herald’s sister publication Glasgow Times and voted for by the public, will also return for 2022, alongside the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Entries are now open.

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was great to be back in person hosting the Glasgow Business Awards last year, and once again we prepare to celebrate successes of our local business community and our great city.

“Welcoming Royal Bank of Scotland back as headline sponsor is fantastic as the bank is integral in supporting and guiding Scottish entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. We look forward to announcing more details of the Awards and welcoming applications in the countdown to our live event in October.”

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the Scotland board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We are delighted to once again be supporting the Glasgow Business Awards and celebrating the incredible businesses that make the city such a diverse, vibrant and important economy.

“This success is built upon the hard work and innovation of its entrepreneurs and business leaders who have faced the most incredible challenges over the last two years. The awards are an opportunity to celebrate their resilience and devotion, something that we should all be proud of.”

To keep up to date with the latest news on the Glasgow Business Awards, visit www.glasgowbusinessawards.com or search for Glasgow Chamber of Commerce across all social platforms.