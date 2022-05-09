Civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction is celebrating 75 years in Scotland having completed over 1GW of windfarms, enough to power 750,000 homes in the country.
The contractor is currently on site on a number of strategically important, high-profile infrastructure and renewable energy projects including a quay extension in Nigg Port, the A92/A96 Haudagain improvement for Transport Scotland and Farrans will soon be starting the Govan to Partick bridge for Glasgow City Council.
As part of a joint venture, the company is delivering the Edinburgh Trams York Place to Newhaven project for the City of Edinburgh Council.
Trams to Newhaven will add 4.69 kilometres (2.91 miles) of track in both directions, connecting Leith and Newhaven to the current end of the Edinburgh tram line at York Place with eight new stops.
Farrans has worked on 20 windfarm sites, involving a total of 483 turbines. The company has delivered some of the most technically challenging wind farms across Ireland and the UK.
Farrans has recently completed the development of Halsary Windfarm for ScottishPower Renewables. This project represented a £10m investment by ScottishPower Renewables and comprises of 15 wind turbines and associated infrastructure.
Barry McLean, regional director for Farrans in Scotland, said: “Scotland is a very important region for our business and we see a lot of opportunities for the future.
"We are one of the longest standing civil engineering contractors in Scotland and we are proud to have delivered a strong portfolio of renewables, marine, roads, bridges and light rail projects.
"Farrans is proud to be working with leading energy companies across the country to help deliver ambitious targets using modern digital techniques to minimise carbon.
“This is an exciting time for Farrans not just in Scotland but across the UK and Ireland. We continue to sustainably grow our business, securing top tier projects, working with the best clients, consultants and supply chain.
“We are looking forward to starting work on the Govan to Partick bridge, an integral project for the city of Glasgow, and this week we will be exhibiting at the All-Energy conference in the SEC.”
