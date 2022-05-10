By Scott Wright
ARCHANGELS, the Edinburgh-based angel investment syndicate, has appointed board member Ian Macleod as its new chairman.
Mr Macleod, a former investment analyst and fund manager, succeeds Eric Young, who has been chairman since 2014. He will remain on the board.
Mr Macleod worked in London and Paris as an analyst, specialising in the electronics and telecoms industries, initially with ANZ Capel Cure Myers before NatWest Markets and Jeffries. Later in his career he focused on smaller tech, cleantech and biotech companies, moving into fund management with 360 Asset Managers and, more recently, Acessible Clean Energy.
Mr Macleod joined the board of Archangels, which invests in early-stage Scottish life sciences and technology companies in 2018. He said: “The Scottish angel investment sector is helping to make Scotland a powerhouse in the life science and technology industries. Archangels are at the forefront of that effort and it’s an honour to take on the role of chair”.
Mr Young said he is “entirely confident” that Mr Macleod is the “right person to lead Archangels into the next exciting chapter of its growth.”
