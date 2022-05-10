Gleneagles Townhouse, the first venture beyond the Perthshire hills for Gleneagles Hotel in its almost 100-year history, has announced its opening date.

The 33-bedroom hotel, members’ club and all-day restaurant, based at 39 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, will officially open its doors from Monday, June 6.

The Townhouse and its all-day restaurant, The Spence, will open exclusively to members and hotel resident guests for the opening period before the wider public is invited to experience the venue in early summer.

Set to welcome visitors from across the world, as well as those based locally to the capital, the Townhouse will be home to "some of the most vibrant dining and drinking experiences in the city, glorious guest accommodation, and a yearlong calendar of cultural events and experiences" .

The Townhouse marks a new chapter in the listed building’s history. It was originally home to the British Linen Company before later becoming the Bank of Scotland.

Over the last five years, Ennismore Design Studio has restored the building, creating individual rooms and suites, some of which overlook the bustling St Andrew Square.

The Spence is described as "an airy, social space which will offer modern style brasserie-dining, from Bloody Mary breakfasts all the way through to dynamic dinners".

Attention to detail. A sneak peek inside Gleneagles in Edinburgh.

Led by head chef Jonny Wright, who returns to his native Scotland with over 16 years’ experience, it is his enthusiasm for Scotland’s natural larder, the old Scots word from which The Spence takes its name, which is "set to make the offering really stand out".

Down in the bank’s former vault, Townhouse resident guests and members will have access to a training, treatments and therapies space – The Strong Rooms – which will open later in June.

Gleneagles said: "With curated experiences for holistic wellness and innovative technologies including a cryotherapy chamber and infrared sauna, alongside the gym and wellness studios, which aim to enhance individual wellness journeys through movement, restoration, and recovery.

"The Members’ Lounge and Members’ Snug offer two exclusive spaces designed for breakfast meetings, catch up brunches and long, leisurely lunches, as well as relaxing lounge space and a help-yourself pantry.

"Evenings at Townhouse promise to be lively, social and a place for friends and colleagues to gather at the end of the working day, with more cosy, intimate and relaxed wine tasting events for those who enjoy a slower pace."

The roof terrace bar Lamplighters, also open exclusively to members, offers views of the city’s medieval Old Town to the left and New Town to the right.

Applications for membership at Gleneagles Townhouse are now open.