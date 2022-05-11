A PROMINENT housebuilder has revealed plans to open 14 sites in Scotland as it targets building more than 2,300 new homes north of the Border this year.
The new developments planned by Barratt are located across Scotland, and include Craigton in St Andrews, Mains Loan in Dundee, and Newton Farm and Jackton Hall in South Lanarkshire.
The homes will be developed under both its Barratt Homes and its David Wilson Homes brands, with further expansion planned for the latter in the north of Scotland, at Countesswells, Findrassie and Elgin.
And the company said it will continue increase its investment in land, after securing planning permission to build at seven sites in the last six months, while also adding to its headcount. It declared it is looking to recruit more apprentices, graduates and ex-armed forces personnel amid an aspiration create over 50 new jobs in Scotland, add to its 6500 strong team which includes employees and contractors.
Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Developments in Scotland, said: “Every day on our sites across Scotland our experienced, skilled team are hard at work answering a demand for high quality, energy efficient, sustainable housing.
“With new housing follows plenty of new jobs and we are proud to recruit from and around the communities in which we are building. We know we are supporting local economies across Scotland by spending on local services and goods.
“As a business, the development of our talent is very close to our hearts and we want to hear from school leavers interested in apprenticeships, as well graduates and those looking for their next role. We are proud to say that many of our leaders responsible for managing and delivering multi-million pound housing developments started out as apprentices.
“Overall, we’re looking forward to a busy new financial year, boosted by a swift return to pre-Covid levels of productivity and growth.”
