High school staff in Dundee are to go on strike over council plans that would see subjects grouped in "faculties" and principal teachers removed.
The first day of action has been scheduled to take place on June 22 following completion of a statutory ballot.
Bosses at the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said members had voted strongly in favour of strikes, with 88 per cent backing the move. Turnout was 62%.
Under the faculty system - which is already in place across much of Scotland - subjects are brought together and run by a single manager or "curriculum leader". Typical faculty groupings include Expressive Arts, Social Studies, and Languages.
READ MORE: Strike threat over plan to axe Dundee principal teachers
This contrasts with Dundee's current arrangement in which specialist principal teachers are appointed for individual subjects.
City education bosses said previously that the change was agreed by councillors three years ago but delayed due to the Covid pandemic. They stressed it would be a key part of efforts to boost attainment.
However, the EIS said the ballot result was a clear indication of deep hostility to the proposals.
Local association secretary David Baxter said: “The council’s plans would remove the vital experience offered by subject specialist principal teachers from our schools, with long-term damaging consequences for education in Dundee and for the young people in our schools.
"Teachers do not take strike action lightly, and it is now time for Dundee Council to heed this clear warning and to halt their plans before it is too late.”
READ MORE: Education Scotland under fire over 'voluntary' school inspections
His remarks were echoed by Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary, who said: “The imposition of this structure belies any commitment to empowered schools on the part of Dundee Council and fails to factor in lead teacher roles which have been developed since these structures were first reviewed.
“At a time when the focus should be on supporting education recovery for young people, Dundee Council is proposing changes that will heap additional workload onto already over-burdened class teachers and remove vital expertise from secondary subject departments.
“Teachers in Dundee have voted, strongly, to fight these changes and they will have the full support of the EIS national body in their battle to oppose faculties and to protect the best possible education provision for young people in all Dundee Secondary schools.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here