Miller Homes is launching 178 of its "most popular home styles" at its Kinglass Meadows development this weekend.

The new community in the village of Bo’ness is the third to launch for sale for Miller Homes East this year and is expected to be in high demand following the company’s previous sell-out Kinglass Fields development in the village in 2019.

It will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached styles, offering something to suit every buyer.

Launching this Saturday, interested buyers will be able to pre-reserve their new home online via the Miller Homes website and be one of the first to secure a home in this highly anticipated neighbourhood.

Homes available include the five-bedroom Castleford with an extended garage; four-bedroom Riverwood with its bay window lounge; and the four-bedroom Maplewood with a principal bedroom that features an en-suite shower, and dressing area with twin wardrobes.

The development lies within the catchment area for Grange Primary School and St Marys RC Primary School, and Bo’ness Academy and St Mungo’s RC High School.

Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland east, said: “After the success of our Station Brae development earlier this year, we are delighted to be launching Kinglass Meadows in the Falkirk area.

"The town of Bo’ness has a rich culture and fantastic amenities, plus incredible views across the Firth of Forth, so Kinglass Meadows is the perfect choice for those looking for a picturesque, tranquil lifestyle.”

Former Dundee United chairman reveals business comeback

STEPHEN Thompson, the former chairman of Dundee United Football Club, has announced his return to the convenience retail scene in Scotland.

Mr Thompson, son of the late Morning, Noon & Night chief Eddie Thompson, has opened the first of 30 planned convenience stores that will trade as Eddy’s Food Station in Alloa.

​Green rocket prepares to take off from Scotland

SCOTTISH-headquartered Orbex has publicly unveiled a full-scale prototype of its Prime orbital space rocket for the first time.

The vehicle is designed to launch a new category of very small satellites into orbit and represents a major step forward as Orbex prepares for the first-ever vertical rocket launch to orbit from UK soil.

