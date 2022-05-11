Miller Homes is launching 178 of its "most popular home styles" at its Kinglass Meadows development this weekend.
The new community in the village of Bo’ness is the third to launch for sale for Miller Homes East this year and is expected to be in high demand following the company’s previous sell-out Kinglass Fields development in the village in 2019.
It will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes and will include terraced, semi-detached, and detached styles, offering something to suit every buyer.
Launching this Saturday, interested buyers will be able to pre-reserve their new home online via the Miller Homes website and be one of the first to secure a home in this highly anticipated neighbourhood.
Homes available include the five-bedroom Castleford with an extended garage; four-bedroom Riverwood with its bay window lounge; and the four-bedroom Maplewood with a principal bedroom that features an en-suite shower, and dressing area with twin wardrobes.
The development lies within the catchment area for Grange Primary School and St Marys RC Primary School, and Bo’ness Academy and St Mungo’s RC High School.
Lynsey Brown, Miller Homes’ regional sales director for Scotland east, said: “After the success of our Station Brae development earlier this year, we are delighted to be launching Kinglass Meadows in the Falkirk area.
"The town of Bo’ness has a rich culture and fantastic amenities, plus incredible views across the Firth of Forth, so Kinglass Meadows is the perfect choice for those looking for a picturesque, tranquil lifestyle.”
Former Dundee United chairman reveals business comeback
STEPHEN Thompson, the former chairman of Dundee United Football Club, has announced his return to the convenience retail scene in Scotland.
Mr Thompson, son of the late Morning, Noon & Night chief Eddie Thompson, has opened the first of 30 planned convenience stores that will trade as Eddy’s Food Station in Alloa.
Green rocket prepares to take off from Scotland
SCOTTISH-headquartered Orbex has publicly unveiled a full-scale prototype of its Prime orbital space rocket for the first time.
The vehicle is designed to launch a new category of very small satellites into orbit and represents a major step forward as Orbex prepares for the first-ever vertical rocket launch to orbit from UK soil.
Sign up: You can get the briefing and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here