A SCOTTISH exhibition centre has announced a raft of conference wins that will bring thousands of delegates and provide millions of pounds of economic benefit in the next year.

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre said nearly 20 events will cover sectors including medicine and life sciences, technology and engineering, and finance and legal.

The Palliative Care Conference takes place in March next year with around 500 delegates, ITAKOM (It Takes All Kinds of Minds), an international conference focused on neurodiversity, also takes place in March with an expected 1,000 delegates, and the 15th World Congress on Endometriosis in May is expected to attract around 1,200 delegates.

The 15th World Conference on Titanium arrives at the venue in June 2023, and the jointly organised AIRAPT and EHPRG International Conference on High Pressure Science and Technology takes place in July, with the International Union of Marine Insurance due at the venue in September next year and aiming to attract 700 delegates.

Marshall Dallas, EICC chief executive, said: “The hard work of our team, in tandem with various city partners, has helped to secure this impressive line-up next year.

“We have a mix of returning and first-time conferences, ranging across a number of industry sectors that have been a strong fit for the EICC over the years.

“It’s great news for the venue, and great news for Edinburgh.”

He added: “Meeting the highest standards in the industry when it comes to sustainability has been a focus for us for the last few years, and it’s notable that we are seeing this move even further up the agenda for conference organisers.”

The EICC last month said it had strengthened its sales team with a number of appointments in line with an uptick in operating activity in 2022. Nam Gowans-Brown and Julie Oliveira were appointed as association sales executives, with Joey Mak and Katia Adams hiredas corporate sales executives.

Mr Dallas also said: “We can see the bounce back taking effect, and while the lead times for many of the large UK and international associations can be two years or more down the line, we’re really encouraged by the level of activity we’re experiencing.”