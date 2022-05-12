By Scott Wright
THE supply of Grade A office space in the Scottish capital has been boosted with the completion of what has been billed as “one of Edinburgh’s greenest buildings”.
The arrival of 1 New Park Square, which comprises 85,000 square feet of space over five floors, comes as the city continues to face an acute shortage of high-quality office accommodation.
Owned and developed by Parabola, and located in its new zero carbon urban quarter, Edinburgh Park, the building has an all-electric infrastructure, photovoltaic arrays on the roof and double-height balconies to support the circulation of fresh air.
As well as offices, the building includes a multi-use auditorium, meeting rooms and a restaurant, bar and bakery that will open in the summer. It sits within civic square with an adjoining garden square, multi-use games area, car park and padel tennis courts.
Tony Hordon, managing director of Parabola, said: "At Edinburgh Park we are creating a new urban quarter, cultural destination and creative campus with sustainability at its heart.”
