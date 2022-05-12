By Ian McConnell
Edinburgh-based Grant Westfield, which designs, manufactures and supplies waterproof bathroom panels, is being acquired by Norcros in an £80 million deal.
Grant Westfield was founded in 1881 and manufactures more than 8,000 panels each week sold under the Multi-panel brand. Its manufacturing operation is in Edinburgh.
Bathroom and kitchen products supplier Norcros noted Grant Westfield’s “established relationships with merchants, independent retailers and buying groups” and “experienced management with strong track record of delivering consistent growth”.
It flagged “Grant Westfield’s offering of a leading, differentiated and premium product in the attractive and fast growing bathroom wall panel sub-sector” as being part of the strategic rationale for the deal.
Norcros also cited Grant Westfield's "strong growth prospects including its ongoing market penetration based on attraction of bathroom wall panels and scope to increase exposure to UK new housing, modular and DIY (do-it-yourself) channels" and "attractive returns from a profitable and cash-generative business with a proven track record for organic growth".
It said the business being acquired would be complementary to its existing portfolio of products and brands, comprising Triton, Merlyn, Vado, and Croydex.
Norcros is based in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,200 people.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here