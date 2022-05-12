VAULT City Brewing has secured listings in 200 independent bars across the UK for its inaugural core range.

The move comes shortly after the Edinburgh-based sour-beer maker launched a crowdfunding drive to support the opening of a new pub in its home city.

The core range includes two new varieties – cloudy lemonade and strawberry sundae- that will initially be sold on draught, before a canned product is rolled out later this year.

Its launch marks a change in strategy by the brewer, which until now has released its products on a rotational basis. Under the previous model, Vault City would introduce new varieties, such as pineapple upside-down cake, raspberry coconut ripple, and triple-stacked breakfast waffle, every third Sunday. The brewer will continue to release such limited-edition beers alongside the core range.

READ MORE: Edinburgh brewer launches crowdfunding drive for Portobello pub

Steven Smith Hay, co-founder of Vault City, said: “This is one of the biggest ever craft beer launches in the UK, and an even bigger step forward for Vault City that we are massively excited about.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to do it than launching across 200 independent bars, pubs and taprooms across the UK, where discerning drinkers will be able to enjoy two sessionable sours whenever they want.

"Since the early days of Vault City, we’ve focused on rotational releases, and the introduction of our core range won’t change that. We’re too curious, and let’s face it, too restless to just do one thing. What it does mean, is that alongside our Sour Sunday drops, we’ll have two sessionable sours available at all times, starting with keg only, and soon moving to cans.

“We know our supporters will love them, and we can’t wait to welcome more new fans around the UK.”

Earlier this month, the company announced that it was aiming to raise £25,000 from a crowdfunding campaign to support the development of a new pub. It plans to open a pub called The Porty Vault in the former Skylark bar close to its brewery on Portobello High Street.

The Porty Vault will be Vault City’s second bar in Edinburgh, joining The Wee Vault that opened in Haymarket in November.