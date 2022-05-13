Fresh funding is being made available to encourage overseas firms to set up their research and development operations in Scotland.
Following a successful pilot programme at the end of 2021, the Scottish Inward Investment Catalyst Fund will make a further five awards of up to £10,000 each to help foreign firms establish research and development partnerships with Scottish universities. Launched by the Scottish Government to support its overall inward investment strategy, the fund is run through Interface, the government-backed service that promotes collaboration between business and academia.
Earlier this year, six companies and universities were awarded £10,000 each. Among them was Romania's Therme Group, which is working with the University of Glasgow to establish a centre of “wellbeing excellence” as part of its plans to build a £100 million spa facility in the city.
READ MORE: Glasgow site named for 'landmark' £100m wellbeing spa
Scotland was the UK’s most attractive location for foreign direct investment outside London in 2021 with a 5.9 per cent increase in projects. This compares to a 12.1% decline across the UK.
Scottish business minister Ivan McKee said the figures show that Scotland’s economic potential is “huge”.
“We want to establish Scotland as a world-class entrepreneurial nation, with a culture that encourages, promotes, and celebrates entrepreneurial activity in every sector of our economy,” he said.
“As set out in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, we want to be dynamic and confident of our place in the world, where we can attract international investment in research and the industries of the future, the new phase of the Inward Investment Catalyst Fund will support our ambitions.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here