Fresh funding is being made available to encourage overseas firms to set up their research and development operations in Scotland.

Following a successful pilot programme at the end of 2021, the Scottish Inward Investment Catalyst Fund will make a further five awards of up to £10,000 each to help foreign firms establish research and development partnerships with Scottish universities. Launched by the Scottish Government to support its overall inward investment strategy, the fund is run through Interface, the government-backed service that promotes collaboration between business and academia.